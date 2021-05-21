REBusinessOnline

CenterPoint Properties Acquires 145,144 SF Industrial Building in The Bronx

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Illinois-based CenterPoint Properties has acquired a 145,144-square-foot industrial building in The Bronx. The warehouse sits on 4.8 acres and features 18 dock-high doors and 1.5 acres for parking. In addition, the facility is located near Hunts Point Food Distribution Center, the largest food distribution hub of its kind in the world, according to CenterPoint. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

