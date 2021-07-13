REBusinessOnline

CenterPoint Properties Acquires 264,450 SF Industrial Property in Carson, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

2850-E.-Del-Amo-Email

Located at 2850 E. Del Amo in Carson, Calif., the 264,450-square-foot industrial property features 66 dock doors and parking for 180 trailers.

CARSON, CALIF. — CenterPoint Properties has purchased an industrial facility, located at 2850 E. Del Amo in Carson, from Century Distribution Systems in a sale-leaseback transaction. The acquisition price was not released.

Situated on 19.2 acres, the 264,450-square-foot property features 28- and 32-foot clear heights, 66 dock doors and parking for 180 trailers. Nick Foster, Zac Sakowski and Mark Detmer of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews