CenterPoint Properties Acquires 264,450 SF Industrial Property in Carson, California

CARSON, CALIF. — CenterPoint Properties has purchased an industrial facility, located at 2850 E. Del Amo in Carson, from Century Distribution Systems in a sale-leaseback transaction. The acquisition price was not released.

Situated on 19.2 acres, the 264,450-square-foot property features 28- and 32-foot clear heights, 66 dock doors and parking for 180 trailers. Nick Foster, Zac Sakowski and Mark Detmer of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.