CenterPoint Properties Acquires 274,430 SF Distribution Center in Dayton, New Jersey

CenterPoint's newly acquired industrial property in Dayton, New Jersey, totals 274,430 square feet.

DAYTON, N.J. — CenterPoint Properties, a Chicago-based investment firm, has acquired a 274,430-square-foot distribution center in Dayton, about 45 miles south of New York City. The building is situated on a 27-acre site that includes 10 acres for parking and outdoor storage. In addition, the property, which is leased long-term to a global distribution company, features a clear height of 34 feet and is configured to accommodate parking for 300 trailers and 400 cars. The seller was not disclosed. Marc Duval, Jordan Avanzato and Jose Cruz of JLL brokered the deal.