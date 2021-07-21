REBusinessOnline

CenterPoint Properties Acquires 274,430 SF Distribution Center in Dayton, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

CenterPoint-Dayton

CenterPoint's newly acquired industrial property in Dayton, New Jersey, totals 274,430 square feet.

DAYTON, N.J. — CenterPoint Properties, a Chicago-based investment firm, has acquired a 274,430-square-foot distribution center in Dayton, about 45 miles south of New York City. The building is situated on a 27-acre site that includes 10 acres for parking and outdoor storage. In addition, the property, which is leased long-term to a global distribution company, features a clear height of 34 feet and is configured to accommodate parking for 300 trailers and 400 cars. The seller was not disclosed. Marc Duval, Jordan Avanzato and Jose Cruz of JLL brokered the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews