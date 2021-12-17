CenterPoint Properties Acquires 330,000 SF Industrial Facility in Irving

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

IRVING, TEXAS — Chicago-based investment firm CenterPoint Properties has acquired a 330,000-square-foot industrial facility located on an 18-acre site at 2201 Chemsearch Blvd. in Irving. Features of the newly built facility include frontage on State Highway 183, 36-foot clear heights, 47 dock doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 59 trailers and 356 cars. The seller/developer was not disclosed. Josh McArtor and Caitlin Clinton of Eastdil Secured brokered the sale.