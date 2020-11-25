CenterPoint Properties Acquires 57,107 SF Distribution Facility Near Seattle

TUKWILA, WASH. — CenterPoint Properties has purchased an industrial facility located at 365-369 Upland Drive in Tukwila. Terms of the off-market sale-leaseback transaction were not released.

Situated on 2.4 acres, the 57,107-square-foot distribution facility features secure parking, a 100-foot truck court, an 11,509-square-foot office space, 24-foot clear heights, six dock-high doors and two drive-in doors.

Chris Corr of Kidder Mathews brokered the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.