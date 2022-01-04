CenterPoint Properties Buys 198,000 SF Warehouse in Dayton, New Jersey

DAYTON, N.J. — Chicago-based investment firm CenterPoint Properties has purchased a 198,000-square-foot warehouse in the Northern New Jersey community of Dayton. The property sits on a 14-acre site and features a clear height of 31 feet and a separate two-acre parking lot. Bunny Escava and Isaac Setton of Kassin Sabbagh Realty brokered the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.