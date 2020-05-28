CenterPoint Properties Buys 7.9-Acre Last-Mile Facility in Union City, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

UNION CITY, CALIF. — CenterPoint Properties has acquired a 7.9-acre site, located at 950 Whipple Road in Union City, from Carter Industries for an undisclosed price. During due diligence, the company simultaneously executed a 10-year lease with an undisclosed company and secured a conditional use permit on behalf of the tenant.

The site features a 63,000-square-foot building with 20-foot drive-in doors, 11-foot to 25-foot clear heights and two dock-high doors, as well as an oversized rear yard that can accommodate above-market auto parking. The asset is less than two miles from Interstate 880 and proximate to the San Mateo Bridge offering easy access to the San Francisco Bay area.

Jon Cook of Townsend Commercial Real Estate brokered the off-market transaction. Matt Visick of Reuben, Junius & Rose LLP pursued and obtained the conditional use permit.