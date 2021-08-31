CenterPoint Properties Buys 81,000 SF Warehouse in The Bronx

The industrial building at 511 Barry St. in The Bronx totals 81,000 square feet.

NEW YORK CITY — Chicago-based investment firm CenterPoint Properties has acquired an 81,000-square-foot warehouse located at 511 Barry St in The Bronx. Earlier this year, CenterPoint purchased an adjacent property at 1080 Leggett Ave; both buildings are occupied by an e-commerce tenant that the New York Business Journal reports is Amazon. The building covers about 32 percent of a 4.6-acre site, providing ample space for employee and trailer parking. Brian Fiumara, Doug Middleton and Ryan Silber of CBRE, along with Rob Kossar, Tyler Peck, Leslie Lanne and Andrew Scandalios of JLL, brokered the deal.