CenterPoint Properties Buys Last-Mile Distribution Facility in South Bay Area Near Los Angeles

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

GARDENA, CALIF. — CenterPoint Properties has purchased a distribution facility located at 230 W. Rosecrans Ave. in Gardena. Todd Kirshner of Punch Studio sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 3.22 acres in the South Bay region of Los Angeles County, the last-mile, 60,115-square-foot property features higher-than-market-average trailer parking, eight dock-high positions and immediate access to California’s freeway system, as well as excess yard space and port proximity.

