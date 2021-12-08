CenterPoint Properties Plans 100,147 SF Distribution Center Near Ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach

Located at 2550 Orange Ave. in Signal Hill, Calif., the facility will feature 100,147 square feet of distribution space.

SIGNAL HILL, CALIF. — CenterPoint Properties has acquired nine acres of land at 2550 Orange Ave. in Signal Hill from Signal Hill Petroleum for an undisclosed price. CenterPoint plans to develop a 100,147-square-foot distribution facility with 17 dock-high doors and 73 trailer parking stalls on the former driving range site.

Tom Holland, Justin Domblaser and Alex Matar represented CenterPoint in the deal.