CenterPoint Properties Plans 100,147 SF Distribution Center Near Ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach
SIGNAL HILL, CALIF. — CenterPoint Properties has acquired nine acres of land at 2550 Orange Ave. in Signal Hill from Signal Hill Petroleum for an undisclosed price. CenterPoint plans to develop a 100,147-square-foot distribution facility with 17 dock-high doors and 73 trailer parking stalls on the former driving range site.
Tom Holland, Justin Domblaser and Alex Matar represented CenterPoint in the deal.
