CenterPoint Properties Purchases 395,750 SF Industrial Facility in Lithia Springs, Georgia

LITHIA SPRINGS, GA. — CenterPoint Properties has purchased a 395,750-square-foot industrial facility located at 2124 Skyview Drive in Lithia Springs, about 19 miles west of Atlanta. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Frank Fallon and George Fallon of CBRE brokered the transaction.

Located less than one mile from I-20, the industrial facility was fully leased at the time of sale to an undisclosed logistics provider. The facility offers parking for 243 cars — expandable to 274 — and 53 trailers, as well as 47 docks with room for 31 more, three drive-in doors, 32-foot clear heights and an ESFR sprinkler system.

The acquisition of the Lithia Springs property followed CenterPoint’s entry into the Atlanta market in May with the purchase of a 347,013-square-foot facility in Powder Springs, Ga.