Thursday, September 25, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsGeorgiaIndustrialSoutheast

CenterPoint Properties Purchases 395,750 SF Industrial Facility in Lithia Springs, Georgia

by John Nelson

LITHIA SPRINGS, GA. — CenterPoint Properties has purchased a 395,750-square-foot industrial facility located at 2124 Skyview Drive in Lithia Springs, about 19 miles west of Atlanta. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Frank Fallon and George Fallon of CBRE brokered the transaction.

Located less than one mile from I-20, the industrial facility was fully leased at the time of sale to an undisclosed logistics provider. The facility offers parking for 243 cars — expandable to 274 — and 53 trailers, as well as 47 docks with room for 31 more, three drive-in doors, 32-foot clear heights and an ESFR sprinkler system.

The acquisition of the Lithia Springs property followed CenterPoint’s entry into the Atlanta market in May with the purchase of a 347,013-square-foot facility in Powder Springs, Ga.

You may also like

Berkadia Arranges $57M Refinancing for Astor Sound at...

Walker & Dunlop Secures Refinancing for 240-Unit Apartment...

Centurion Property Group Acquires 534-Bed Student Housing Community...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.3M Sale of Shopping...

David Sutherland Inc. Signs 187,013 SF Industrial Lease...

Apricus Acquires 9.2-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in...

Triten Real Estate Buys 140,181 SF Industrial Building...

Affinius Capital Provides $120M Loan for Refinancing of...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 240-Unit Residences at Brentwood...