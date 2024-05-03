Friday, May 3, 2024
Pike-Distribution-Center-Auburn-WA
Pike Distribution Center in Auburn, Wash., features 108,000 square feet of industrial space.
CenterPoint Properties Sells 108,000 SF Pike Distribution Center in Auburn, Washington

by Amy Works

AUBURN, WASH. — CenterPoint Properties has completed the disposition of Pike Distribution Center, an industrial building in Auburn, approximately 20 miles south of Seattle. KRL Legacy LLC, an entity of Ace Relocation System, acquired the property for $26.6 million.

Kraig Heeter and Mike Newton of Kidder Mathews represented the seller, while Matt Murphy of Kidder Mathews, along with Matt Wood of KBC Advisors, represented the buyer in the deal.

KRL Legacy will occupy a portion of the 108,000-square-foot Pike Distribution Center, with the remaining 50,400 square feet being marketed for lease. The property offers 25-foot clear heights and secured and fenced trailer parking.

