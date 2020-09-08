REBusinessOnline

CenterPoint Properties to Develop 650,000 SF Industrial Facility Near Port of Savannah

CenterPoint Properties recently acquired 73 acres on the 2100-2200 block of Ga. Highway 307, which is three miles from the port and five miles from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

SAVANNAH, GA. — CenterPoint Properties plans to develop a 650,000-square-foot industrial facility near the Port of Savannah. The Oak Brook, Ill.-based company recently acquired 73 acres on the 2100-2200 block of Ga. Highway 307, which is three miles from the port and five miles from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.

