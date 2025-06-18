Centerspace Acquires Sugarmont Apartments in Salt Lake City for $149M

SALT LAKE CITY — Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) has purchased Sugarmont Apartments, a Class A mid-rise multifamily property in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood, from Cottonwood Communities for $149 million. Centerspace has retained Cottonwood as property manager for the asset, which is located at 2191 S. McClelland St.

Built in 2021, Sugarmont Apartments features 341 units in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, along with townhomes. Residences offer quartz countertops with mosaic tile backsplashes, smart home features, private balconies, walk-in closets and luxury plank flooring. Community amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, two landscaped courtyard terraces with fire pits and grills, a fitness club and yoga studio, pet park and resident clubhouse.

Mark Jensen, Rawley Nielsen and Darren Nielsen of Northmarq’s Salt Lake City Multifamily Investment Sales team represented the buyer in the transaction.