Centerspace Agrees to Acquire Multifamily Portfolio in Minnesota for $323.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

MINNEAPOLIS AND ST. CLOUD, MINN. — Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) has agreed to acquire a portfolio of 17 apartment communities in Minnesota for $323.8 million. The portfolio is comprised of 14 properties in Minneapolis and three assets in St. Cloud for a total of 2,696 units. Centerspace intends to refinance a portion of the properties as well as invest $40 million into repositioning the communities over the next 24 to 36 months. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter. KMS Management Inc. was the seller. Upon closing of the transaction, Centerspace will increase its footprint to 4,901 units in Minneapolis and 1,524 units in St. Cloud.