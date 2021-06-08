REBusinessOnline

Centerspace Agrees to Acquire Multifamily Portfolio in Minnesota for $323.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

MINNEAPOLIS AND ST. CLOUD, MINN. — Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) has agreed to acquire a portfolio of 17 apartment communities in Minnesota for $323.8 million. The portfolio is comprised of 14 properties in Minneapolis and three assets in St. Cloud for a total of 2,696 units. Centerspace intends to refinance a portion of the properties as well as invest $40 million into repositioning the communities over the next 24 to 36 months. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter. KMS Management Inc. was the seller. Upon closing of the transaction, Centerspace will increase its footprint to 4,901 units in Minneapolis and 1,524 units in St. Cloud.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews