Centerspace Sells Nine Multifamily Communities in Minnesota, Nebraska for $144.3M

MINNESOTA AND NEBRASKA — Centerspace has sold nine multifamily communities in Minnesota and Nebraska for $144.3 million. The transaction included four properties in St. Cloud, Minn., totaling 692 units; two communities in the Omaha-Lincoln market comprising 498 units; and three properties in the Twin Cities market totaling 377 units. Proceeds from the sale will be used to pay down outstanding debt. CBRE served as the broker for the Minnesota assets, while MMG Real Estate Advisors was the broker for the Nebraska assets.