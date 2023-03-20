Monday, March 20, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaMultifamilyNebraska

Centerspace Sells Nine Multifamily Communities in Minnesota, Nebraska for $144.3M

by Kristin Harlow

MINNESOTA AND NEBRASKA — Centerspace has sold nine multifamily communities in Minnesota and Nebraska for $144.3 million. The transaction included four properties in St. Cloud, Minn., totaling 692 units; two communities in the Omaha-Lincoln market comprising 498 units; and three properties in the Twin Cities market totaling 377 units. Proceeds from the sale will be used to pay down outstanding debt. CBRE served as the broker for the Minnesota assets, while MMG Real Estate Advisors was the broker for the Nebraska assets.

You may also like

Mogharebi Group Brokers $28.5M Sale of Wildomar Senior...

CBRE Negotiates $23.1M Sale of Dove Ridge Apartments...

IPA Arranges Sale of 84,610 SF Jackson Creek...

IWG Adds 34 New Flexible Workspaces Across Midwest

MCA Realty Buys Auburn Business Center Industrial Park...

Cawley Chicago Brokers Sale of 46,000 SF Industrial...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 518-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $1.1M Sale of Dollar...

BarberMurphy Arranges Sale of 3,158 SF Office Building...