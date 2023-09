WILMINGTON, N.C. — CenterSquare has acquired The Forum, a 105,785-square-foot shopping center located in Wilmington. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, Club Pilates, The UPS Store, Chop’t, Bento Box, True Blue Butcher and Osteria Cicchetti. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.