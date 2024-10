CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CenterSquare has acquired Riverbend Village Shops, an 18,550-square-foot retail center located in Charlotte. Comprising four buildings, the development marks the final phase of Riverbend Village, a master-planned community totaling 62,000 square feet.

Tenants at the property include First Watch, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, GoHealth Urgent Care, Vitamin Shoppe, Nana Morrison’s Soul Food and Nothing Bundt Cake. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.