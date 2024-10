DENVER — CenterSquare has purchased Shops at Highpointe, an essential service retail (ESR) shopping center in Denver. Terms of the transaction and the name of the seller were not released.

Located at the northeast corner of Grant Street and 97th Avenue, Shops at Highpointe offers 18,938 square feet of retail space that was 88 percent occupied at the time of sale. T-Mobile, Dickey’s BBQ and Red Wing Shoes, along with several long-term local tenants, occupy the property, which was built in 2008.