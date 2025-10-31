CenterSquare Acquires 244,946 SF Industrial Service Portfolio in Houston

HOUSTON — Metro Philadelphia-based CenterSquare Investment Management has acquired a portfolio of four industrial service buildings totaling 244,946 square feet in Houston. The portfolio, which was 88 percent leased at the time of sale, consists of 55 suites with an average size of 4,454 square feet with oversized grade-level doors and 17- to 18-foot clear heights. CenterSquare plans to implement a value-add program that will involve minor roof repairs, concrete repairs and adding HVAC where needed. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.