KATY, TEXAS — Metro Philadelphia-based CenterSquare Investment Management has acquired The Shops at Cinco Ranch, a 27,500-square-foot retail strip center located in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The center was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as H&R Block, Portrait Dental and Palinuro Italian Café. Kaleb Rupp of Encore Real Estate Investment Services represented CenterSquare in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.