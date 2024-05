SPRING, TEXAS — Philadelphia-based CenterSquare lnvestment Management has acquired Gleannloch Crossing, a 32,797-square-foot retail center located in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. The site is located at the intersection of Grand Parkway and Champion Forest Drive. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as MOD Pizza, The UPS Store, Subway, Gleannloch Family Dentist, Smoothie King and Salons by JC. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.