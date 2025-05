HOUSTON — Metro Philadelphia-based CenterSquare Investment Management has acquired Shops at Aliana Trace, a 40,000-square-foot retail center in West Houston. The center, which is adjacent to a Costco, was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Big Blue Swim, Salon by JC and Wayback Burgers. CBRE brokered the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.