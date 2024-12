VOORHEES, N.J. — Locally based firm CenterSquare Investment Management has purchased Cedar Hill Shopping Center, a 16,891-square-foot retail property located outside of Philadelphia in Voohees, N.J. The two-building center is located along State Route 73 and is home to tenants such as Starbucks, Orange Theory, UPS, Great Clips, Vitamin Shoppe and AT&T. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.