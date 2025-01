HOUSTON — Metro Philadelphia-based CenterSquare Investment Management has purchased Windermere Village, a 31,355-square-foot retail property in northwest Houston. The center is home to tenants such as Tropical Smoothie Café, Pure Barre, The Joint Chiropractic, Marco’s Pizza and Edible Arrangements. In addition, 85°C Bakery Café and Flying Biscuit Café have will soon open eateries at Windermere Village. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.