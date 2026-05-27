Wednesday, May 27, 2026
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AcquisitionsNortheastPennsylvaniaRetail

CenterSquare Buys 32,242 SF Shopping Center in Warrington, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

WARRINGTON, PA. — CenterSquare Investment Management has purchased a 32,242-square-foot, unanchored shopping center in Warrington, located north of Philadelphia. Built in 2015, Valley Gate Shopping Center is home to tenants such as Sport Clips, T‑Mobile, Visionworks, Crumbl Cookies and Buffalo Wild Wings. Chris Munley, Colin Behr, Ryan Sciullo, Casey Benson Smith and R.J. Mirabile of CBRE represented CenterSquare in the deal. Gregory Bianchi of US Realty Associates represented the seller, Metro Development Co.

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