CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CenterSquare has bought Olde Lancaster Town Center, a 43,044-square-foot retail center located in Charlotte. Tenants at the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale, include My Salon Suites, Aqua Tots, Lee’s Hoagies, Chesterbrook Academy and Eye Level Learning.

The new ownership plans to implement improvements at the property including new paint, awnings, LED lights, string lights, patio seating, roofs, updated landscaping and signage enhancements.