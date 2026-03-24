CenterSquare, Hamilton Lane to Recapitalize Tenaya Village Retail Strip Center in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — CenterSquare Investment Management and funds managed by Hamilton Lane have announced a partnership to recapitalize Tenaya Village, a 49,554-square-foot retail strip center located in Las Vegas. Hamilton Lane is now the property’s majority investor, with CenterSquare retaining a minority stake.

Spanning five buildings, Tenaya Village features a mix of tenants including Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, Starbucks Coffee, Timbers Bar & Grill, Frijoles & Frescas and Wingstop. CenterSquare has owned the center since 2022.