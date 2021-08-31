REBusinessOnline

CenterSquare, Preferred Real Estate Buy 240,000 SF Office Property in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — A joint venture between Metro Philadelphia-based CenterSquare Investment Management and Dallas-based Preferred Real Estate Investments Inc. has acquired Lake Vista 7, a 240,000-square-foot office property located in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. An undisclosed Fortune 500 company is vacating the building, and the new ownership will implement a value-add program with enhanced amenities such as a fitness center, meeting rooms, outdoor collaboration spaces and multiple dining options.

