Gold Hill Commerce Park was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Marco’s Pizza and UrgentVet.
CenterSquare Purchases 11,835 SF Retail Strip Center in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CenterSquare Investment Management has acquired Gold Hill Commerce Park, an 11,835-square-foot retail strip center located in Charlotte. Built in 2000, the center is situated roughly 11 miles from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The property was fully leased to tenants including Marco’s Pizza, UrgentVet, Select Physical Therapy and Allen Tate Realty at the time of sale. This transaction marks CenterSquare’s 20th acquisition in the Southeast. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

