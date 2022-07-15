REBusinessOnline

CenterSquare, RAF Pacifica Group Sell 202,844 SF Industrial Facility in Vista, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

VISTA, CALIF. — A joint venture between CenterSquare and RAF Pacifica Group has completed the disposition of 1 Viper Way, an industrial property located in Vista. BLT Enterprises acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Totaling 202,822 square feet, the facility features 28-foot clear heights, 20 dock-high doors, 16 grade-level doors, heavy power and ample skylights to provide natural light and energy efficiencies. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to two tenants.

Cushman & Wakefield advised CenterSquare and RAF Pacifica Group in the initial acquisition in 2021, as well as the lease-up and sale of the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  