CenterSquare, RAF Pacifica Group Sell 202,844 SF Industrial Facility in Vista, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

VISTA, CALIF. — A joint venture between CenterSquare and RAF Pacifica Group has completed the disposition of 1 Viper Way, an industrial property located in Vista. BLT Enterprises acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Totaling 202,822 square feet, the facility features 28-foot clear heights, 20 dock-high doors, 16 grade-level doors, heavy power and ample skylights to provide natural light and energy efficiencies. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to two tenants.

Cushman & Wakefield advised CenterSquare and RAF Pacifica Group in the initial acquisition in 2021, as well as the lease-up and sale of the property.