Centersquare Signs 30,342 SF Office Headquarters Sublease at Cypress Waters in Coppell, Texas

by Taylor Williams

COPPELL, TEXAS — Centersquare, a provider of colocation, connectivity and cloud infrastructure solutions, has signed a 30,342-square-foot office headquarters sublease at Cypress Waters in Coppell, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. The space at 3100 Olympus Blvd. can support about 150 employees. Cribb Altman and Curt Holcomb of JLL represented Centersquare in the lease negotiations. Steve Wentz, Travis Boothe and Spencer Oster of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed sublandlord. Billingsley Co. owns Cypress Waters.

