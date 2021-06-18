Central Development Breaks Ground on 171,600 SF Warehouse at Encompass Business Park in Centennial, Colorado
CENTENNIAL, COLO. — Central Development has broken ground for Encompass 171, the fourth building at its Encompass Business Park in Centennial. Established in 2017, the 62-acre infill industrial park offers last-mile warehousing, industrial and technology uses for tenants.
Encompass 171 will feature 171,600 square feet of warehouse space, 28-foot clear heights, a speed bay and a 190-foot-deep truck court. Alcorn Construction is serving as general contractor for the building.
Current tenants at Encompass Business Park include Amazon, Room & Board, Brakes Plus, Mygrant Glass, Winn-Marion Cos., Rincon Research and Evoqua Water Technologies.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.