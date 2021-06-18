Central Development Breaks Ground on 171,600 SF Warehouse at Encompass Business Park in Centennial, Colorado

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Industrial, Western

Encompass 171 at Encompass Business Park in Centennial, Colo., will feature 171,600 square feet of industrial space.

CENTENNIAL, COLO. — Central Development has broken ground for Encompass 171, the fourth building at its Encompass Business Park in Centennial. Established in 2017, the 62-acre infill industrial park offers last-mile warehousing, industrial and technology uses for tenants.

Encompass 171 will feature 171,600 square feet of warehouse space, 28-foot clear heights, a speed bay and a 190-foot-deep truck court. Alcorn Construction is serving as general contractor for the building.

Current tenants at Encompass Business Park include Amazon, Room & Board, Brakes Plus, Mygrant Glass, Winn-Marion Cos., Rincon Research and Evoqua Water Technologies.