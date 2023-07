HARTFORD, CONN. — Central Rock Gym, a fitness concept centered on indoor rock climbing, has signed a retail lease to open a 22,000-square-foot facility at 99 Shield St. in Hartford. Phil Gagnon of Colliers represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. David Dumeer of locally based brokerage firm Goman York represented Central Rock Gym. A tentative opening date was not disclosed.