CentralReach to Open 25,000 SF Office at Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey

HOLMDEL, N.J. — CentralReach, a provider of electronic medical record software, will open a 25,000-square-foot office at Bell Works, an office and retail campus owned by Somerset Development in the Northern New Jersey community of Holmdel. The company will relocate from its current office in Matawan late this summer. CentralReach employs about 400 people who work remotely on a full-time basis and views the new office as a “collaboration-focused space” that represents “the office of the future.” CentralReach is designing the space in collaboration with G3 Architects and NPZ Style & Décor.