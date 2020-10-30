REBusinessOnline

CentrePoint, CentreSquare Acquire Outlook Biscay Multifamily Property in Colorado for $37.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Outlook-Biscay-Aurora-CO

Outlook Biscay in Aurora, Colo., features 96 for-rent townhomes, a year-round swimming pool and access to greenbelts.

AURORA, COLO. — CentrePoint and CentreSquare have purchased Outlook Biscay, an apartment community located at 3382 S. Biscay Way in Aurora. Denver-based Evergreen Development sold the asset for $37.5 million.

Built in 2019, Outlook Biscay offers 96 for-rent townhomes, averaging 1,210 square feet and spread across 20 two-story buildings. Each two- and three-bedroom unit feature a two-car, direct-access garage, private entrance, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and laundry rooms with full-size washers and dryers.

Community amenities include a central leasing center, year-round swimming pool, dog wash and green areas.

Jake Young, Dan Woodward, David Potarf and Matt Barnett of CBRE Capital Markets in Denver represented the seller in the deal.

