Centric Brands Signs 212,154 SF Office Lease at Empire State Building

NEW YORK CITY — Centric Brands Inc., which sources, markets and sells apparel for men, women and children, has signed a 212,154-square-foot office lease at the Empire State Building. The space was previously leased to Global Brands Group and occupied by Centric Brands under a sublease. Peter Riguardi, Joseph Messina and Cynthia Wasserberger of JLL represented Centric Brands in the lease negotiations. Anthony Malkin, Ryan Kass and Shanae Ursini represented the landlord, Empire State Realty Trust, on an internal basis.

