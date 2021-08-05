REBusinessOnline

Centurion American to Develop 3,200-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Celina, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

CELINA, TEXAS — Locally based firm Centurion American Development Group will develop Legacy Hills, a 3,200-acre mixed-use project that will be located in Celina, about 45 miles north of Dallas. Preliminary plans call for 7,000 single-family homes, 4,100 multifamily units, 100 acres of commercial development, a 27-acre sports park, a golf course and walking trails. In addition, the site includes two 12-acre parcels that will house future schools within the Celina Independent School District. Construction of the first phase is scheduled to begin in late 2021.

