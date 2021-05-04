Centurion American to Develop 35.8-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Lewisville, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Locally based developer Centurion American will develop Fronterra, a 35.8-acre mixed-use project that will be located at the intersection of Justin Road and McGee Lane in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Plans currently call for 200 townhomes, 700 multifamily units, 30,000 square feet of commercial space and five acres of parks and water features. Centurion American, which will develop the project in phases, recently received approval for zoning changes from the City of Lewisville to move forward with the first phase.