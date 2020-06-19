Centurion American Underway on 103,000 SF Office Project in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Locally based developer Centurion American is underway on construction of Three Hickory Centre, a 103,000-square-foot office project that will be located within the 290-acre Mercer Crossing mixed-use development in Farmers Branch. The building will be situated on five acres, and the site offers direct access to Interstates 635 and 35, as well as the George Bush Turnpike. Completion is slated for December. Younger Partners is handling leasing of the property.