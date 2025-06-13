Friday, June 13, 2025
Centurion American Unveils Plans for 2,000-Acre Mixed-Use Development in Gunter, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GUNTER, TEXAS — Centurion American Development Group has unveiled plans for Platinum Ranch, a 2,000-acre mixed-use development that will be located in the North Texas city of Gunter. The site is located less than a mile from Preston Road and offers frontage along Grayson County Toll Road. Plans call for 4,200 single-family residential homes and 29 acres that will be dedicated to residential villas that are zoned for up to 290 units. Platinum Ranch will also feature 277 acres of commercial and multifamily development, with the latter component having a maximum of about 3,000 units, as well as 223 acres of green space that will include a community park and several amenity centers. Preliminary sitework is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter.

