Centurion Property Group Acquires 422-Bed Student Housing Community Near Iowa State for $25M

Aspen Ames will be rebranded as The ONE at Ames. The community offers 422 beds near Iowa State University.

AMES, IOWA — Centurion Property Group has acquired Aspen Ames, a 422-bed student housing community located near the Iowa State University campus in Ames, for $25 million. Built in 2017, the property offers a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom floorplans with bed-to-bath parity across four buildings. Shared amenities include a fitness center, game room, computer lab and study room. Centurion plans to begin renovations on the community and add a pet park and basketball court.

Asset Living has been tapped to manage the property, which will be renamed The ONE at Ames. Scott Clifton and Stewart Hayes of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Aspen Ames marks the company’s third student housing acquisition in the past 18 months.