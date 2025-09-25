Thursday, September 25, 2025
U Club Sunnyside, newly rebranded as The View at Morgantown, serves students attending West Virginia University.
Centurion Property Group Acquires 534-Bed Student Housing Community Near West Virginia University

by John Nelson

MORGANTOWN, W.VA. — Centurion Property Group has acquired U Club Sunnyside, a 534-bed student housing community located near the West Virginia University campus in Morgantown. The new ownership plans to rebrand the property as The View at Morgantown and implement capital improvements following the acquisition. The seller and terms of the transaction, which was brokered by JLL, were not released.

Developed in 2016, the property offers units in a mix of two- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a resort-style pool, hot tub, fitness center, community kitchen, barbecue grills and dedicated study spaces.

