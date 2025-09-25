Centurion Property Group Acquires 534-Bed Student Housing Community Near West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.VA. — Centurion Property Group has acquired U Club Sunnyside, a 534-bed student housing community located near the West Virginia University campus in Morgantown. The new ownership plans to rebrand the property as The View at Morgantown and implement capital improvements following the acquisition. The seller and terms of the transaction, which was brokered by JLL, were not released.

Developed in 2016, the property offers units in a mix of two- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a resort-style pool, hot tub, fitness center, community kitchen, barbecue grills and dedicated study spaces.