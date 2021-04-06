REBusinessOnline

Centurion Property Group Acquires 737-Bed Student Housing Community in Lubbock

The-Ranch-at-Lubbock

The Ranch at Lubbock totals 737 beds across 243 units.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Miami-based private equity firm Centurion Property Group has acquired The Ranch at Lubbock, a 737-bed student housing community serving Texas Tech University. The property features 243 units in one-, two- three- and four-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include two pools, a volleyball court, basketball court, fitness center, study lounge and pet park. The new ownership plans to renovate the property and rebrand it as The ONE at Lubbock. Ryan Lang, Jack Brett and Ben Harkrider of Newmark brokered the deal, the seller and sales price in which were not disclosed.

