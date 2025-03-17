Monday, March 17, 2025
CANOPY offers 770 beds for students attending the University of Florida in Gainesville.
AcquisitionsFloridaSoutheastStudent Housing

Centurion Property Group Acquires 770-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Florida

by John Nelson

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — Centurion Property Group has acquired CANOPY, a 770-bed student housing community located near the University of Florida campus in Gainesville. Originally built in 2008, the property offers a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, study lounge, dog park, clubhouse, business center and a sand volleyball court.

The new ownership plans to immediately begin making improvements to CANOPY. Newmark brokered the transaction. The seller and additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.

