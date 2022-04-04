REBusinessOnline

Centurion Property Group Purchases Student Housing Property Near Mississippi State for $51.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Mississippi, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

Aspen Starkville

Built in 2014, Aspen Starkville offers two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom, cottage-style floorplans with bed-to-bath parity.

STARKVILLE, MISS. — Miami-based Centurion Property Group has purchased Aspen Starkville, a 958-bed student housing community located near Mississippi State University, for $51.5 million.

Built in 2014, Aspen Starkville offers two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom, cottage-style floorplans with bed-to-bath parity. Community amenities include a swimming pool, basketball court, sand volleyball court, fitness center, yoga room, game room and a movie theater. The property will be rebranded The Grand at Starkville and is set to undergo capital improvements, including the addition of a new pet park and hammock garden, updated flooring and the addition of smart TVs.

Located at 2041 Blackjack Road, the property is situated 2.2 miles from Mississippi State University and three miles from downtown Starkville.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  