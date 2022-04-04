Centurion Property Group Purchases Student Housing Property Near Mississippi State for $51.5M

Built in 2014, Aspen Starkville offers two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom, cottage-style floorplans with bed-to-bath parity.

STARKVILLE, MISS. — Miami-based Centurion Property Group has purchased Aspen Starkville, a 958-bed student housing community located near Mississippi State University, for $51.5 million.

Built in 2014, Aspen Starkville offers two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom, cottage-style floorplans with bed-to-bath parity. Community amenities include a swimming pool, basketball court, sand volleyball court, fitness center, yoga room, game room and a movie theater. The property will be rebranded The Grand at Starkville and is set to undergo capital improvements, including the addition of a new pet park and hammock garden, updated flooring and the addition of smart TVs.

Located at 2041 Blackjack Road, the property is situated 2.2 miles from Mississippi State University and three miles from downtown Starkville.