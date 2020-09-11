REBusinessOnline

Century 21 Files for Bankruptcy, to Close All 13 Department Stores

Posted on by in Company News, New York, Northeast, Retail

After 60 years of business, Century 21 is closing its remaining 13 department stores.

NEW YORK CITY — Century 21, a New York City-based department store chain with a 60-year operating history, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. The retailer will soon begin the process of ceasing operations and will close all 13 of its stores, which are located in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida. The decision follows nonpayment by Century 21’s insurance providers of $175 million due under policies put in place to protect against losses stemming from business interruption such as those experienced as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Sep
17
Webinar: How the Pandemic, Baby Boomers, and Technology are Changing the Senior Living Business
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  