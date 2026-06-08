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IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Century Fire Protection Signs 25,798 SF Industrial Lease in Grand Prairie, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Century Fire Protection, which provides fire extinguishers, alarms and sprinkler systems, has signed a 25,798-square-foot industrial lease in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 1111 W. Carrier Parkway was constructed in 1984 and totals 65,203 square feet. Brad Balke of KBC Advisors represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Canon Shoults, Maddy Coffman and Walker Floyd of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Sealy & Co.

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