Century Housing Opens 160-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Long Beach, California

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, California, Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

The-Beacon-Long-Beach-CA

The Beacon in Long Beach, Calif., will offer 160 affordable residences for seniors.

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Century Housing, in partnership with the City of Long Beach and The Long Beach Community Investment Company, will host a grand opening May 7 at The Beacon, an affordable housing community for seniors and veterans in Long Beach, just south of Los Angeles.

“There’s no denying that this past year has been a very difficult and painful year on many, many levels,” says Brian D’Andrea, senior vice president with Century. “This development represents a source of light and hope for all of us, including the more than 200 residents who now call The Beacon home along with the larger Long Beach community.”

“We are committed to continuing the investment of our resources in developments like The Beacon that fill the vital need for additional affordable housing in the city,” adds Patrice Wong, chair of The Long Beach Community Investment Company, which approved more than $12 million in funding for the project in 2017.

The Beacon is a transit-oriented development that includes 160 affordable and supportive homes. The site is located across from the Metro Blue Line light rail and bus lines that operate along both Long Beach Boulevard and East Anaheim Street.

“The Beacon is a critical project in Long Beach to serve both formerly homeless veterans and formerly homeless seniors, as well as low-income seniors,” says Oscar Alvarado, vice president of Century. “We have a housing crisis, and we have a homelessness crisis. This is really just a quintessential site for an affordable housing development in a dense community.”

