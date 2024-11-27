Century Living Sells 227-Unit Multifamily Community in Highlands Ranch, Colorado to Equity Residential

HIGHLANDS RANCH, COLO. — Century Living has completed the sale of Aventine Littleton, an apartment property in Highlands Ranch, a community about 18 miles south of Denver. Equity Residential acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. Terrance Hunt, Shane Ozment, Chris Hart and Brad Schlafer of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

Located at 2503 Primo Road, the five-building community offers 227 one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 1,028 square feet. The apartments offer stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, smart-home technology and managed Wi-Fi, walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers and roller shades. Additionally, select units offer balconies with views of the mountains and downtown.

Community amenities include a fitness center, lap pool, hot tub, sunroom, outdoor community kitchen, clubhouse, conference room, workspaces, pet spa, storage units, 26 detached garages, 74 attached garages and 328 surface parking spaces.